16th person fronts court in Vatia drug case

Vishwa Nadan of Naisoso, Nadi, appeared before Magistrate Timoci Qalinauci in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today. [Photo: FILE]

A businessman has become the 16th accused charged in connection with one of Fiji’s largest cocaine seizures.

Vishwa Nadan of Naisoso, Nadi, appeared before Magistrate Timoci Qalinauci in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count of importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Police allege that Nadan and his co-accused imported 2,644.5 kilograms of cocaine between November 1, 2025, and January 15 this year.

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The second charge alleges that Nadan and the other accused were in unlawful possession of the same quantity of cocaine at Vatia Wharf in Tavua between January 15 and 16.

Nadan was not represented by legal counsel during today’s court appearance.

He has been remanded in custody.

The matter has been transferred to the Ba High Court, where it will be consolidated with other cases related to the Vatia drug seizure.

The case has been adjourned to next Tuesday.