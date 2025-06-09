Messi sets new World Cup scoring record

Lionel Messi. [Photo: FILE]

Lionel Messi has become the highest scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history after netting his 18th tournament goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria this morning.

The goals saw the Argentina captain move past Miroslav Klose and equal the overall World Cup scoring record held by Brazilian legend Marta.

Messi’s fifth goal of the 2026 World Cup also extended his scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

The 38-year-old finished off a flowing Argentina move in the 38th minute to put his side ahead 1-0 heading into the break, after missing a penalty in the 9th minute.

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Messi than put the final nail to the coffin in the 92nd minute of play with his second goal of the match, and move them closer to a place in the knockout stage after opening their campaign with a 3-0 win over Algeria.

Meanwhile, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Live and exclusively on FBC Sports.