Fuel crisis forces $50 million budget shift

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel. [Photo: FILE]

The government redirected more than $50 million from various ministries as part of its response to the impact of the global fuel crisis.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the funds were moved to areas requiring urgent assistance, including support for the sugar industry.

Immanuel says the reallocation was necessary to support sectors affected by the fuel crisis and meet urgent financial commitments.

“I think, I can’t remember the figure, but I think it’s over 50 million.”

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel says the funds were redeployed from various ministries and channelled towards areas needing immediate support.

He says one of the key areas that received assistance was the sugar sector, which continues to face financial challenges.

“From different ministries to concentrate those funds in areas that need assistance in terms of this fuel crisis, plus also to pay for sugar payments.”

The Minister has not revealed which ministries contributed to the more than $50 million reallocation or which programmes may have been affected.

He says the government took proactive measures to control costs and redirect resources when the fuel crisis emerged.

“We have to take proactive measures to cut costs, to try to save money and also concentrate on areas that need help.”

The government’s 2026-2027 National Budget will be announced next week, where further details on spending priorities and funding allocations are expected to be revealed.