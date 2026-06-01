Mexico expects tough encounter against Czech Republic

Mexico have already secured a place in the knockout stage and top spot in Group A, but Thursday’s clash against the Czech Republic could still prove challenging.

The co-hosts head into their final group match at Estadio Azteca with six points from two games after victories over South Africa and South Korea, without conceding a goal.

The Czech Republic sit on one point after a 2-1 loss to South Korea and a 1-1 draw with South Africa, leaving them needing a positive result to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Mexico and the Czech Republic meet on Thursday at 12:45pm, with live coverage on FBC Sports.