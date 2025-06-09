Kids treated to resort experience

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Children from Saint Mina’s Home in Nadi enjoyed a day out at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau Island, over the weekend.

The visit included lunch, games, and activities. It was part of a global outreach program by Radisson Hotel Group.

The initiative falls under the group’s June Global Activation Month.

The program runs across all its properties worldwide. This year’s theme is Turning Intention into Action. It focuses on people, community and planet.

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Hotel Manager Amirah Hasna led the activity with resort executives and staff. She said the team wanted to turn responsibility into real support for the community.

Staff served a buffet lunch and joined the children in games and activities.

The resort’s Responsible Business team also provided educational and sporting supplies. These were donated to support children’s learning and recreation. The aim was to encourage both education and play.

The resort also maintains a weekly arrangement with Saint Mina’s Home. Children are given space at the hotel to sell handmade crafts.

The partnership helps support income opportunities and community inclusion.