Police Bill needs stronger oversight: FWCC

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says the Fiji Police Bill 2026 should be strengthened to better protect human rights and improve police accountability.

FWCC Legal Services Manager Miliana Tarai has raised concerns about several provisions in the bill, including police access to digital devices, surveillance powers and the use of force.

Tarai says broad and undefined provisions in the bill could lead to misuse of police powers.

“The bill continues to contain provisions that raise fundamental human rights and accountability gaps. In particular, the use of broad, vague and undefined terminology in several sections creates a risk of inconsistent interpretation and application and may unintentionally expand police powers beyond what is necessary or proportionate in a democratic society like ours.”

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Tarai also raised concerns about the offence of disaffection, saying it could discourage legitimate criticism of police conduct and reform efforts.

“The provision creates a risk that journalists, trade unions, civil society organizations, human rights defenders and members of the public could be accused of causing disaffection merely for criticizing police conduct, policing institution, exposing misconduct or advocating for police reform. “

Committee Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure also sought FWCC’s views on a proposal allowing Justices of the Peace to issue general search warrants.

In response, Tarai said stronger judicial oversight is needed when warrants are issued. FWCC has recommended further amendments to ensure the bill balances effective policing with the protection of human rights and public trust.