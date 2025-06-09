Agricultural export earnings climb to $187.2m

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s fresh and frozen agricultural exports, excluding sugar, reached a record high of $187.2 million in 2025, marking a 17.1 percent increase from the previous year and the highest export earnings recorded since 2013.

Figures released by the Ministry of Agriculture show export volumes also increased by 3.7 percent to 16,720 tonnes, while the agricultural trade deficit narrowed by $36.8 million to $338.8 million.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the achievement reflects the hard work and commitment of farmers, exporters, processors and industry stakeholders across the country.

He says the milestone demonstrates the growing strength of Fiji’s agricultural sector and its contribution to job creation, rural development and economic growth.

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Kava remained leading agricultural export commodity, generating $79.1 million in earnings and accounting for 42.3 percent of total agricultural exports.

Export earnings from kava increased by 48 percent compared to 2024 and were nearly nine times higher than in 2015.

Taro was the second-largest export commodity, earning $38.9 million, followed by turmeric at $32.1 million and eggs at $11.3 million.

The United States remained Fiji’s largest export destination, purchasing agricultural products worth $83.6 million and accounting for 44.7 percent of total export earnings, New Zealand followed with $36.5 million, while Australia contributed $24 million.

China emerged as a major growth market, with agricultural exports increasing to $17.5 million in 2025.

Kava exports to China recorded a 307 percent year-on-year increase, making it Fiji’s fastest-growing agricultural export market.

The report highlights that exports are becoming increasingly diversified, with strong demand for high-value commodities such as kava and turmeric driving growth.

Turmeric exports more than doubled over the past five years, with the United States remaining the dominant market.

Regional demand also remained strong, particularly for eggs and other processed agricultural products, with Pacific Island countries including Vanuatu, Kiribati and the Cook Islands contributing significantly to export growth.

While imports continued to exceed exports, agricultural import values fell by 1.8 percent to $526 million and import volumes declined by 18 percent, helping reduce the overall trade deficit.

Tunabuna says the results demonstrate that Fiji is successfully building a more competitive and export-oriented agricultural industry while creating new economic opportunities for rural communities.