Call to prioritise early childhood development

Dr Namudu says healthcare already carries high costs and these include infrastructure, staffing and service delivery. [Photo: Mosese Raqio]

Health experts are calling for stronger investment in early childhood development in the upcoming National Budget. They warn that underfunding now could increase pressure on Fiji’s health system in the years ahead.

Pediatrician at Colonial War Memorial Hospital Dr Kelerayani Namudu states budget discussions must look beyond total health allocations. She says attention should be on whether early childhood development is properly funded for long-term impact.

Dr Namudu says healthcare already carries high costs and these include infrastructure, staffing and service delivery. She says the key issue is whether spending is improving long-term health outcomes.

She says early childhood development should be part of wider prevention work. This includes women’s health and rising concerns such as HIV and childhood disability care.

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Dr Namudu says children living with HIV and children with disabilities would benefit most from early investment. She says the effects of today’s budget decisions will not be immediate. However, they will be seen over the next 10 to 20 years through better health outcomes and reduced strain on services.

She adds that stronger investment would improve lives. It would also reduce long-term costs across the health sector.

Early Childhood Development Project Officer Amele Luveni said the costed National Action Plan stands at $58.1 million and it required coordinated funding across the Ministries of Education,

Health, Women and Social Protection. It also needs support from agencies including the Frank Hilton Organisation and programmes such as Mobile Kindy.

Luveni said the funding would improve early childhood centres. It would strengthen regulation and teacher training. It would also provide targeted support for children with disabilities.

She says the proposal includes social support measures and these include vouchers and specialised services for vulnerable children.

Luveni said the $58.1 million plan reflects the cost of not prioritising early childhood development and the long-term consequences would be significant.

She is hopeful the government will endorse the allocation. She says early investment will deliver strong social and economic returns in the future.