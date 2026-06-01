Navua through to Fiji FACT semis

Navua have booked their place in the semi-finals of the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 following a crucial 2-0 victory over Suva in their final Group A fixture at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon

Needing a positive result to keep their tournament hopes alive, Navua rose to the occasion with a disciplined and determined performance.

Junior Jack handed Navua the lead in the 10th minute, giving his side the perfect start in a match with semifinal implications.

Navua maintained their advantage heading into the break before William Komasi sealed the victory in the 57th minute with a well-taken finish.

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The result sees Navua finish the group stage on four points and secure a place in the knockout stages.