Bulu Women dedicate win to Takubu

Bulu Women’s Rugby captain Torika Sabina says it was a privilege to play in a Super W curtain-raiser, where they secured a 38-27 win against Yakete and dedicated the victory to their late teammate and coach, Bridget Takubu whom they buried last week.

Sabina says the team has lost a key member and adds that they played with heart and pride today in honour of Takubu.

She says losing a valuable member of the side is not easy, but they hope to continue her legacy and, one day, make her proud by earning selection to the national XVs team or the Fijian Drua Women’s side.

“It’s pretty exciting that we were given a chance to play today before the main ladies took the stage. While it was a tough match, we really wanted to win it for our late teammate, and now that we have the win, we look forward to starting preparations for the Marama Cup, which will begin soon.”

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The Navosa lass, who plays for a club team in Ba, says all members of her team are now looking forward to selection for the upcoming Marama Cup.

She adds that hopes remain high that one day she and her teammates will be playing alongside our two-time Super W champions, the Drua Women.

Meanwhile, the Drua Women will host the Brumbies in round 3 of the Super W competition at 4R Govind Park in Ba.

Match kicks-off at 2.05pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC2.