Municipal services under scrutiny now

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the lack of elected local leadership has weakened accountability and prevented communities from properly managing local issues. [Photo: FWCC FACEBOOK]]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center says the absence of local government elections for nearly two decades is contributing to worsening municipal services and community problems.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the lack of elected local leadership has weakened accountability and prevented communities from properly managing local issues.

She adds that local government systems are meant to directly look after communities, but the continued delay in elections has left municipalities struggling to function effectively.

Ali says the situation has not been properly tested in years, adding that local elections would have helped strengthen the system and improve governance at the community level.

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“So, I believe that we need, and that is like, you know, a small democracy in each part of our, in each area of Fiji.”

Ali adds that the absence of elections has left an accountability gap, with communities now facing ongoing service delivery challenges.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka deferred the local government elections, saying the country cannot carry the cost and pressure of multiple national votes while facing rising economic strain.

Rabuka confirmed the Cabinet has shifted the municipal elections to after the next general election.