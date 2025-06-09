Push for scholarships in indigenous plan

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Calls are growing for the proposed Indigenous Rights Bill to place a stronger focus on youth empowerment and education.

Faith Grace from Stand With Niko Advocacy told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that Indigenous development must include entrepreneurship support. She said this would help young people build better livelihoods.

“I’d also like to see, as part of this plan that is to be approved, if we could have entrepreneurship for the youth, the men, the women, for initiatives that can be given there.”

Grace also called for Indigenous scholarships to be included in the national framework.

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The Standing Committee continues to receive submissions as consultations on the Bill continue.