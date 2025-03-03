Ministers prepare for regional crisis talks

The Pacific Islands Forum Economic and Finance Ministers Meeting runs from June 23 TO June 24 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Pacific Island economies are under growing pressure from global energy disruptions.

Finance Ministers will meet in Majuro to agree on a coordinated regional response.

The Pacific Islands Forum Economic and Finance Ministers Meeting runs from June 23 TO June 24 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

It will be chaired by Marshall Islands Finance Minister David Paul.

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Member countries are dealing with rising fuel prices, fragile supply chains and exposure to external shocks.

Ministers are expected to prioritise faster implementation of the Pacific Roadmap for Economic Development.

This sits under the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. The focus is on deeper regional integration and stronger policy coordination.

Energy security will be a major agenda item. This follows the Forum Leaders’ decision in May to invoke the Biketawa Declaration.

That decision responded to rising global tensions, including developments in the Middle East. The impact on fuel supply and import costs remains a key concern.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa said global uncertainty was placing pressure on Pacific economies.

He said the meeting would advance collective solutions to strengthen economic security, stability and sustainable growth across the Blue Pacific.

A Ministerial Talanoa, Navigating the Triple Shock, will bring together ministers, energy companies, private sector representatives and civil society groups.

Discussions will focus on energy security, rising import costs, and food vulnerabilities. The aim is to identify practical regional cooperation.

After the meeting, ministers will attend the inaugural Council meeting of the Pacific Resilience Facility next Thursday. The treaty entered into force last month.

Ten member governments have ratified it. The facility is designed to strengthen resilience financing and disaster preparedness across the Pacific.