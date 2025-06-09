Labasa family loses home in fire

Arya says the fire broke out at around 7:30 this morning. [Photo: PECELI]

A family in Namara, Labasa, is counting its blessings after escaping unharmed when their home of 42 years was destroyed in a devastating fire this morning.

Nineteen-year-old Ritanch Arya, the son of the homeowner, says he was asleep when he woke to find the house engulfed in smoke and managed to escape safely.

The double-storey, seven-bedroom home was completely destroyed before the family’s eyes.

Arya says the fire broke out at around 7:30 this morning, just moments after his mother and brother had left for work and school, while his father was outside watering the garden.

Article continues after advertisement

He says several attempts were made to contact the National Fire Authority before firefighters from Labasa responded to the scene.

However, by then, the blaze had already taken hold of the house and it could not be saved.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby flat.

While the family has lost nearly all of their belongings, they are grateful that no lives were lost and no injuries were reported.

Police and the National Fire Authority are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire.