Rabuka demands integrity across police ranks

PM Rabuka at this morning's parade

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has challenged every member of the Fiji Police Force, from its newest recruits to its most senior officers, to uphold integrity, professionalism and accountability in serving the public.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of 150 police recruits, including 10 officers from Tuvalu, Rabuka said the responsibility of policing extends far beyond enforcing the law and requires officers to maintain the trust and confidence of the communities they serve.

The Prime Minister said Fiji faces increasingly complex security threats, including illicit drug trafficking, transnational organised crime, cybercrime and financial offences, placing greater demands on law enforcement agencies.

He stressed that maintaining public trust is critical to ensuring national security, economic growth and social stability.

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“I am not only talking to you men and women today, I am also talking to the Commissioner and all ranks of the police, those who are serving, those who are listening in. Those are the words you should keep in mind as you continue to serve.”

Rabuka reminded officers that the police uniform represents responsibility rather than power and that every interaction with the public reflects on the institution.

He said the people of Fiji deserve a police force that is accountable, transparent and committed to the rule of law.

The Prime Minister added that public confidence cannot be won through words alone but through ethical leadership, professional conduct and consistent service.

A total of 150 recruits officially joined the Fiji Police Force following 132 days of intensive training, strengthening the organisation’s capacity to respond to evolving security challenges.