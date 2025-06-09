News

Football player bail bid delayed

Josefa Sigavolavola Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 23, 2026 11:12 am

Football player Merril Nand oustide court this morning, [Photo:JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The bail application of Fiji national football player Merril Nand has been adjourned to Monday.

The Suva Magistrates Court allowed the State more time to file its formal response, citing public interest in the case.

Nand appeared in court today. The prosecution maintained its objection to bail, pointing to the seriousness of the alleged indictable offences and public interest concerns.

The court ordered the investigating officer to file an affidavit outlining the State’s grounds for opposing bail before the next hearing.

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Defence counsel Jitendra Reddy told the court the bail application was filed on June 17, issued on June 19 and served on the same day. He disputed the State’s claim that it only received the application this morning.

Reddy also said Nand, 26, had recently completed his Bachelor of Laws degree and the Professional Diploma in Legal Practice before his arrest. He added that Nand has represented several district football teams and is currently a national football representative.

The prosecution argued there was a risk of interference with witnesses. It asked for more time to respond fully to the bail application.

The defence said it had received information that the complainant may have left Fiji. It argued this reduced any risk of interference and supported an immediate decision on bail. The court directed police to verify the claim.

Nand faces three counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to allegations involving his former partner last year.

He will reappear in court on June 29.

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