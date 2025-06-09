Three house fires reported

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority is warning property owners to take greater responsibility for fire safety after responding to three separate house fires, two of which involved vacant homes.

The incidents took place in Suva, Tailevu and Nausori. While no injuries were reported, two houses were destroyed and another sustained extensive damage.

A vacant concrete house in Suva suffered around 80 percent damage after firefighters arrived to find it engulfed in flames. In Waicoka, Cautata, a vacant three-bedroom house was completely destroyed by fire.

At the same time, crews were called to a family home in Vuci South, Nausori. The house was occupied by six people. Two occupants were home when the fire started. Both escaped safely, but the property sustained extensive damage.

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National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane said fires involving vacant properties are becoming a growing concern. He said such fires are often discovered late, giving flames time to spread before emergency crews arrive.

Sowane said unattended buildings can attract illegal entry, vandalism and rubbish dumping. These factors can increase the risk of fire and place nearby homes at risk.

He urged owners to regularly inspect vacant properties, secure doors and windows, and remove combustible materials. He said vacant buildings remain the responsibility of their owners, even when unoccupied.

Sowane also reminded families to stay alert to fire hazards at home. He urged the public to check electrical wiring, avoid overloading power outlets and never leave cooking unattended.

He said early reporting can help reduce damage and improve the chances of saving property. Members of the public are encouraged to call 910 immediately if they see smoke or fire.

The causes of all three fires remain under investigation.