Ex-ABs stunned by Kirifi's omission from ABs squad

[Photo: ULTIMATE RUGBY]

Former All Blacks James Parsons and Jeff Wilson have expressed their shock at the omission of Hurricanes captain Du’Plessis Kirifi from the first All Blacks squad named by new coach Dave Rennie.

Kirifi, who led the Hurricanes to a dominant 60-5 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final, was one of the biggest names left out of the squad despite enjoying what many consider his best season.

Speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown, Parsons said Kirifi could not have done any more to earn selection.

He says Kirifi was outstanding both statistically and on the field, while also proving himself as an exceptional leader.

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Parsons believes the appointment of Ardie Savea as captain suggests he will play the full 80 minutes at openside flanker, limiting opportunities for a specialist number seven.

Wilson says the extra loose forward role has traditionally gone to a versatile player capable of covering multiple positions, which may have counted against Kirifi.

He says players such as Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai and newcomer Anton Segner offer greater flexibility across the back row.

Despite missing out, Wilson believes Kirifi remains firmly in contention for future selection.

Rennie confirmed he personally informed Kirifi of the decision and stressed that the door remains open, with an additional 10 players expected to join the squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The coach says disappointed players such as Kirifi still have a strong chance of forcing their way into the All Blacks setup later this season.