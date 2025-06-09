Bula Festival set to light up Nadi

Bula Festival 2026 Queen contestants. [Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Fiji Airports has officially launched the 66th Bula Festival, strengthening its partnership with Nadi’s longest-running and most celebrated community event.

The festival, now branded as the Bula Festival, in partnership with Fiji Airports, will run from July 18 to 25 and is expected to attract thousands of locals and visitors for a week of cultural celebrations, entertainment, fundraising and community activities.

Launching the festival in Nadi on Saturday evening, Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari described the partnership as the coming together of two institutions that have helped shape Nadi’s identity for decades.

Nawari says Nadi International Airport serves as Fiji’s main gateway to the world, welcoming millions of travellers each year and supporting tourism, trade and investment.

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He says the Bula Festival has remained a cornerstone of community life, bringing people together through culture, tradition and charity.

For more than 60 years, the festival has provided a platform for cultural expression, fundraising and youth development, while helping showcase Nadi to visitors from around Fiji and abroad.

Nawari highlighted reigning Miss Bula Alumeci Davu as one example of the opportunities created through the festival. After taking part in the event, she later joined Fiji Airports as an intern and brand ambassador.

Nawari says the partnership reflects Fiji Airports’ continued investment in community initiatives that promote service, development and local pride.

Organisers believe this year’s festival will build on its rich legacy while further strengthening Nadi’s reputation as Fiji’s tourism hub and gateway to the world.