Low dam levels threatening power supply

EFL Chief Executive Officer Fatiaki Gibson says the company is closely monitoring the country's hydro resources. [

Energy Fiji Limited says this year is one of the most challenging years as they grapple with low water levels at the Monasavu Dam and ongoing volatility in global fuel markets.

EFL Chief Executive Officer Fatiaki Gibson says the company is closely monitoring the country’s hydro resources as Fiji enters the dry season.

While responding to questions in relation to their 2023/2024 Annual Reports, Gibson revealed that the Monasavu Dam level is currently below EFL’s preferred operating threshold.

Gibson says they are taking precautionary measures to ensure electricity supply remains stable as forecast is pointing to a prolonged dry period.

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“We are also preparing, Chairman and members, for this phenomenon that we are hearing from the specialist, which is the Super El Nino. So we have this fuel crisis, but we also have this phenomenon. And for us, the science is saying that this region, the West Pacific, will undergo a prolonged dry season. We’ve had rain in June, but we are conscious that instead of the rain coming in, say, November, December, it might be prolonged.”

Gibson adds that the sharp increases in global oil prices is placing additional pressure on electricity generation costs.

He says to manage the risks, EFL has strengthened fuel procurement and inventory management, increased monitoring of weather patterns and hydrology, and maximised generation from independent power producers.