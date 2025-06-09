Wage system under scrutiny

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says any move toward a living wage system must be carefully assessed against current wage structures and broader economic conditions.

It reiterated that priority should be given to fixing gaps in the current system.

FCEF Chief executive Edward Bernard states that Fiji already has several wage-setting mechanisms in place.

These include minimum wage rates, sectoral wages, collective bargaining and performance-based systems.

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He said collective bargaining already allows for adjustments linked to inflation and the cost of living.

Bernard pointed out that a recent International Labour Organization workshop identified major gaps in Fiji’s wage-setting framework.

He says these include the absence of clear wage-setting criteria and weak consultation processes.

The findings also suggest Fiji could be in breach of ILO Convention 131 on Minimum Wage Fixing.

The workshop also noted that Fiji’s median monthly wage is US$477. It is higher than 13 countries in the Asia region.

It also found Fiji’s gender pay gap performs better than several countries in Asia and parts of South America.

Bernard says the government should address these issues before considering any increase in the minimum wage or introducing a living wage. He calls for an evidence-based system and more transparent consultation.

He says the 2026/2027 National Budget should focus on investment, business growth, job creation and productivity.