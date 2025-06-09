11 first to access HIV prevention medication

Eleven people became the first in Fiji to access HIV prevention medication on its first day of availability, marking a significant step in efforts to curb the country’s growing HIV infections.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, is now available through Medical Services Pacific offices nationwide.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the rollout is a major milestone in Fiji’s response to HIV, particularly as the country continues to record high numbers of new infections.

Ravunawa says PrEP is a proven prevention tool that can significantly reduce the risk of contracting HIV among people at higher risk of exposure.

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He says the fact that 11 people accessed the medication on the first day demonstrates there is demand for preventive services and highlights the importance of making them widely accessible.

Ravunawa says expanding access to PrEP is expected to play an important role in helping control the spread of HIV in Fiji.

The Assistant Minister says discussions are continuing on the possibility of introducing a needle and syringe exchange programme as part of broader harm reduction measures.

However, he says the proposal remains under consideration due to the high risks involved and the need to carefully assess its potential impact.

Ravunawa says the government remains committed to strengthening prevention, treatment and awareness efforts as it works to address HIV and protect public health.