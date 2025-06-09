Saukuru’s unlikely path to Drua Women

[Photo: File]

At just 21 years old, Elesi Saukuru’s journey to the McDonalds Fijian Drua Women squad has been anything but conventional, marked by persistence, patience and a late but decisive switch to rugby.

Hailing from Nabouono in Kadavu, with maternal links to Saunaka in Nadi, Saukuru attended Nadi Muslim College and initially grew up playing netball.

It was not until Year 12, that she was first introduced to rugby after joining friends at a training session, where she quickly discovered a passion for the game.

Despite enjoying rugby, family concerns saw Saukuru return briefly to netball before fully committing to the sport in Year 12.

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Her decision proved pivotal, as she went on to join the Nadi Women’s Under 19 team, gaining valuable experience and helping the side win a tournament in her second year.

Saukuru continued her development at Under 20 level in 2024, where Nadi reached the final, before stepping up to senior rugby in the Marama Cup last season due to the absence of junior competitions.

Her performances did not go unnoticed.

The call up to join the Drua Women this season came as a surprise for Saukuru, who had planned to focus on club rugby and continue her education.

“I didn’t dream to be here. But God’s plan is different from ours.”

She added that as her rugby journey progressed, her family became supportive of her decision to pursue the sport.

Saukuru now begins a new chapter with the Drua Women, representing a growing pathway for young players who take unconventional routes to the elite level.

The Drua women side will travel to Brisbane this weekend to face the Queensland Reds.

The match will air LIVE on FBC2.