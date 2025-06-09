Medal haul puts Fiji Rum on the world stage

Rum Co. of Fiji. [Photo:SUPPLIED]

Rum Co. of Fiji has achieved a clean sweep at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, winning medals for all eleven products entered.

The result includes two Double Gold awards and marks the strongest performance in the company’s seven-year history at the event.

The success places the Fiji-based brand among the top-performing distillers at one of the world’s most competitive spirits contests.

More than 5,000 entries from over 70 countries were evaluated through blind tastings by industry judges.

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Double Gold medals were awarded to RATU White Rum and BATI Dark Rum.

Silver medals went to BATI Spiced Rum, BATI Coconut Rum Liqueur, BATI Banana Rum Liqueur, BATI White Chocolate Rum Liqueur, BATI White Rum, RATU Dark

Rum and RATU Spiced Rum. RATU Signature Blend Rum received a Bronze medal.

All products submitted received recognition, giving the company a 100 per cent success rate at the competition. The result lifts its international medal tally to 296.

Head of Marketing Alcohol at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Etrina Simpson said the outcome sets a new benchmark for the brand. She said the clean sweep and Double Gold recognition reflect sustained excellence and growing global recognition.

The performance, she adds signals a step up in status for Rum Co. of Fiji in the global premium rum market. It strengthens the brand’s position with distributors and retailers in key international markets.

Rum Co. of Fiji said the result reflects product quality and consistency across its range. The company produces its rum at the South Pacific Distillery in Lautoka, where sugarcane is locally sourced and the full process from distillation to ageing is carried out in Fiji.

It also stated that the achievement highlights Fiji’s growing presence in the global spirits industry and reinforces its reputation as a producer of premium rum capable of competing at the highest level.