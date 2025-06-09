Human expertise still drives healthcare

[Photo: FILE]

Fears that Artificial Intelligence could replace healthcare workers have been rejected by medical laboratory professionals.

As AI becomes more common in healthcare, experts say human expertise remains essential. They say technology can support laboratory services, but cannot replace trained scientists.

President of the Fiji Institute of Medical Laboratory Science, Keshvi Sukul, says the human role behind every test result is irreplaceable.

“We are trying to make our services better for our patients. Our healthcare is one of the most talked about, most under-resourced.”

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Sukul said there was growing discussion about AI replacing jobs. However, she says technology cannot match the expertise and judgment of laboratory scientists.

She says laboratory professionals play a key role in supporting doctors and clinicians. Their work helps guide diagnosis and patient management.

Sukul also highlighted challenges facing the sector. These include staff shortages and limited resources.

She says efforts are underway to strengthen laboratory services. This includes partnerships and ongoing training for professionals.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says healthcare is evolving rapidly.

“New technology, artificial intelligence, molecular diagnostics, genomics, and digital health solutions are rapidly transforming our laboratory services worldwide. As professionals, we must embrace innovation while remaining committed to quality, accuracy, ethics, and patient safety.”

Ravunawa states that stronger laboratory services require more than modern equipment.

He adds that these efforts will help improve patient care and strengthen health services across the country.