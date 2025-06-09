Valele reservoir re-commissioning to benefit 6000 people

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the reservoir suffered severe damage during Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016. [Photo:

Residents in and around Valele, Ba are expected to find significant relief to their water issues following the re-commissioning of the Valele Reservoir roof project.

The government has officially re-commissioned the $703,518 project, which involved the detailed design and construction of a new roof structure restoring a key water asset serving 5,995 people.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the reservoir suffered severe damage during Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016, which destroyed its steel roof.

He says the damage left the reservoir exposed to environmental contaminants, affecting water quality and supply reliability in the years that followed.

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Tuisawau adds a temporary roof structure was installed after the cyclone, using galvanized iron pipes and tarpaulin to maintain operations, but it was never a permanent solution.

The completion of the new roof now restores the reservoir to its intended operational standard.

The Minister says reservoir roofs play a critical role in protecting treated water from dust, debris, insects, and other environmental pollutants.

Kalesita Vakamosiyalo, a Valele resident who was present at the commissioning ceremony, highlighted that the community faced water shortages and irregular supply since Cyclone Winston damaged the reservoir.

She says residents have struggled for years with water challenges but is hopeful the project will ease these issues.

The resident says she is very happy with the development and what it means for the community.

The Minister notes that the investment aligns with national frameworks, including the National Development Plan 2025–2029, Vision 2050, and the Water Sector Strategy 2050.