Land Ministry reviews 17 land parcels for reversion

Vosarogo emphasized that any transition must be managed carefully to avoid undermining investor confidence. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Lands is currently reviewing 17 parcels of land referred by the iTaukei Land Trust Board for possible reversion to native ownership.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says they are now assessing each parcel individually due to the varying land uses and tenure arrangements involved.

Vosarogo says some of the properties are partially occupied, others vacant, while several are already under lease agreements.

He says the process requires careful consideration, including consultation with existing leaseholders and discussions on the future of those leases should ownership revert to native land.

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He adds that assurances from the TLTB on the continuation of leases will be an important part of the discussions.

Vosarogo emphasized that the government must balance the interests of landowners, tenants, and investors, and that any transition must be managed carefully to avoid undermining investor confidence.

“So these things are, you know, these are part of discussions, they must be negotiated with care because people’s lives are involved, right, and there are also investors who might be in these properties or in these parcels of land, and the last thing you want to do is you’d want to disturb investor confidence in the country.”

Vosarogo says attracting investment remains critical for Fiji, amid global economic circumstances, adding that Fiji must maintain a stable and predictable investment environment.