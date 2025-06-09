Court dismisses Khan’s application to change plea

It is also alleged that he transferred the registration KNGKHN to his brother, Ifran Khan. [Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

The Suva High Court has dismissed Imran Khan’s application to change his guilty plea.

Defense Counsel Shayal Kant claims his client did not fully understand the nature of the charges and the consequences of his guilty plea at the time.

It is alleged that Khan disposed a vehicle that was under restraining order. The order also covered a $400,000 property, a bank account and four vehicles.

It is also alleged that he transferred the registration KNGKHN to his brother, Ifran Khan.

Article continues after advertisement

The State confirmed that on the 11th of June, Khan entered a guilty plea out of his own free will and was questioned on whether he understood the consequences, to which he agreed.

The State also confirmed with the High Court that Khan was presented a copy of the summary of facts and was given sufficient time to review it with his counsel.

Justice Rajasinghe maintained that the law was clear and the grounds for the application were enough to change the court’s verdict.

The defense has been given until 2:30 pm this afternoon to file their submission.