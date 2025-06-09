Fast & Furious franchise set for final film in 2027

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Twenty-five years after street racer Dominic Toretto first revved his engine on the streets of Los Angeles, the Fast & Furious franchise is preparing for one final ride.

What began in 2001 as a gritty street-racing crime drama has evolved into one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises, spanning ten main films, billions at the global box office, and increasingly ambitious stunts that have taken the crew from city streets to outer space.

The series, which launched with The Fast and the Furious, introduced audiences to Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, and undercover police officer Brian O’Conner, portrayed by the late Paul Walker. Their unlikely friendship became the emotional backbone of a franchise built on high-speed action, loyalty, and family.

Now, Universal Pictures is gearing up for the release of Fast Forever, the eleventh and reportedly final installment in the main saga. Scheduled for release on March 17, 2027, the film will see director Louis Leterrier return to the helm following the cliffhanger ending of Fast X.

Article continues after advertisement

Diesel recently hinted that the finale will bring the franchise full circle by returning to Los Angeles, where it all began.

“And when you find out you’re going back to Los Angeles… back to the streets where it all began, something clicks into place,” Diesel wrote on social media.

Over the years, the franchise has transformed dramatically. Early films focused on underground street racing and car culture, while later installments embraced globe-trotting missions, international espionage, and larger-than-life action sequences.

Despite the changing scale, one thing has remained constant: family.

Much of the franchise’s emotional heart has centered on the relationship between Dom and Brian. Walker’s tragic death in 2013 left a lasting impact on both the cast and fans worldwide. His character received an emotional farewell in Furious 7, but Diesel has hinted that Brian O’Conner could return in some form for the final chapter.

Several original cast members are expected to return, including Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, helping bring the story to a close alongside Diesel’s iconic character.

As the franchise marks its silver anniversary, fans are reflecting on a journey that has defied expectations. Few could have predicted that a film inspired by street racing culture would grow into a global phenomenon that has entertained audiences for a quarter of a century.

With Fast Forever on the horizon, the finish line is finally in sight for one of cinema’s most enduring action franchises. Whether it ends with a race, a reunion, or one last impossible stunt, fans can expect the series to stay true to the message that has driven it from the beginning: family comes first.