Saolo nature-based seawall construction underway

[Photo: Ministry of Agriculture/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The construction of a nature-based seawall in Saolo Village, Bua is progressing as part of efforts to protect vulnerable coastal communities from the growing impacts of climate change.

The project aims to strengthen the village’s resilience against coastal erosion, rising sea levels and flooding through environmentally sustainable solutions.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, says nature-based approaches offer long-term coastal protection by working with the environment rather than against it.

Tunabuna acknowledged the villagers and project teams for their commitment to advancing the initiative.

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He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring sustainable measures are implemented to protect livelihoods, infrastructure and natural ecosystems.

Tunabuna also urged residents to continue working together to maintain the seawall and safeguard the surrounding coastal environment for future generations.

The Saolo seawall is among several coastal protection projects being supported through the Ministry’s coastal protection works programme as part continued investment in climate resilience in Fiji