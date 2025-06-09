Fire leaves seven homeless in Lautoka

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is investigating the structural fire that destroyed a family home at Bila Settlement, Lautoka, early yesterday morning.

According to NFA, the property was occupied by a family of seven.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the family was alerted by one of the children after noticing flames coming from the kitchen area and all occupants managed to evacuate safely without sustaining any injuries.

He says that as a result of the fire, seven people have been left homeless.

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Sowane has expressed concern over the continued occurrence of residential fires and reminded the public to remain vigilant, particularly in areas of the home where fire risks are common.

“While investigations into this incident are ongoing, we continue to see a concerning trend of fires originating from kitchen areas and electrical sources within homes. Unattended cooking remains one of the leading causes of residential fires, while overloaded power boards, damaged electrical wiring, and unsafe use of electrical appliances also pose significant fire risks.”

Sowane says many of these incidents are preventable.

He is also encouraging homeowners to regularly inspect their electrical systems and ensure children understand basic fire safety measures and emergency procedures.