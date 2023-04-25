Top New Caledonia futsal player dies during match

Marcel Hnepeune (left). [Source: Supplied]

A New Caledonian player that featured in the Melanesian Cup Futsal Championship in Fiji two weeks ago has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match.

29-year-old Marcel Hnepeune came off the field after a few minutes and collapsed on his way to the bench when his side ASPTT was playing AS Ferrand in Noumea in the league’s top game.

Efforts to revive him failed.

Article continues after advertisement

Hnepeune was player of the match when New Caledonia played against Fiji in the Melanesian Cup.