Sterling scores for Man City

Raheem Sterling ended his 12-game goal drought to wrap up an easy Champions League win for Manchester City over Club Bruges.

Man City thrashed Club Bruges 4-1 at Etihad Stadium.

In other matches, PSG drew 2-all with RB Leipzig, Reak Madrid won against Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1, Liverpool won 2-0 against Atl Madrid, Sporting thrashed Besiktas 4-0 and AC Milan drew with FC Porto.

[Source: BBC Sports]