Sivoki sizzler leads Navua to win

Kolinio Sivoki, returning to his favored hunting ground, played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua’s 2-0 victory over Professional Valuation/Ezy Kool Nadi at the Courts Inter District Championship.

Sivoki showcased his skill by striking a brilliant free kick in the first half, opening the scoring.

This goal mirrored a similar feat he achieved last month in the Battle of the Giants competition.

The impressive Thomas Dunn added to the tally with the second goal in the second half.

Nadi struggled to match the performance of the Navua side, especially after their veteran goalkeeper Vereti Dickson sustained an injury, making their task an uphill battle.

Navua’s win keeps them in the running for a spot in the semi-finals, while Nadi’s fate hinges on the outcome of the Suva-Rewa match in the same pool, which will determine their chances.

In the Premier grade, both Nadroga and Tavua have secured their spots in the semi-finals from their respective pools.

Nadroga triumphed over Savusavu with a 3-1 score, and Tavua claimed victory with a 3-0 win against Seaqaqa.

Bua has also qualified for the senior semi-final after beating Taveuni 3-1.