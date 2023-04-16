Second win for Tailevu Naitasiri

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitsiri has recorded its second win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The side defeated Navua 3-2 in their round six clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Mosese Nabose, Jone Naraba, and Altamish Khan netted the three goals for Tailevu Naitasiri.

Navua tried hard to get the equalizer following their goals from Joseph Elder and Vinal Prasad.

The win means Tailevu Naitasiri now has six points on the DFPL standings and moves up to seventh on the table.

In another match played today, Nadi thrashed Tavua 5-2.