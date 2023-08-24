Sam content with teams’ performance

Fiji’s hope of qualifying to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Dubai next year has been dashed by Tahiti in their last pool game in Tahiti today.

The side was defeated 5-3 in its final pool game.

Head coach Jerry Sam says despite going down to an experienced Tahiti team, he is proud of his team’s performance.

“We all know that Tahiti is one of the top of teams in the world and they are always good in Beach Soccer. They are always in the finals, I think. This game was a tough game and we had to come up with a tactical plan on how to defend Tahiti”

Sam says there were moments in the game they gave the hosts a really hard time.

He says he is proud of them as they showed determination throughout the game.

Fiji will now battle Tonga in the third-place playoff at 11.45 am while the Solomon Islands will meet Tahiti in the final of the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup on Sunday at 1.45 pm.

