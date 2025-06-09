Roy Krishna returns home with Bula FC signing

[File Photo]

Fiji football icon Roy Krishna has completed a landmark return home, officially signing with Bula FC in a move that brings one of the country’s most decorated players back to the domestic stage.

The former A-League and Indian Super League star joins Bula FC as the club prepares for its next chapter, adding vast international experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree to the squad.

Krishna’s football journey began in Labasa, where he developed his game at All Saints High School before rising through the ranks with Labasa FC and earning national honours.

He went on to collect more than 60 caps for the Fiji national team and established himself as one of Oceania’s most lethal forwards.

His career took him across the region and beyond, starring for Waitakere United, Auckland City and Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, before enjoying a highly successful stint in India with ATK, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.

The defining highlight came in 2019, when Krishna claimed the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League’s best player, finishing the season as the competition’s top scorer and cementing his reputation as one of the finest strikers produced by the region.

Despite continued interest from overseas clubs, Krishna has chosen to return home, motivated by a desire to give back to the game that shaped him.

“It’s been an amazing journey playing abroad, but there’s something special about coming back home. This is where my roots are, and I’m excited to give back.”

Beyond his impact on the pitch, Krishna is expected to play a key mentoring role at Bula FC, guiding a young and ambitious squad.

“This team is full of hungry players with huge potential. I’m here not just to play, but to help guide them and show them what it takes to succeed at the highest level.”

Krishna’s return also aligns with Bula FC’s broader vision as the club takes its place in Oceania’s inaugural professional football league, with the veteran forward eager to help build something lasting.

“It’s not just about me. I want these young players to go even further than I did, and I want to be part of helping them achieve that.”

Family has also played a major role in his decision, with Krishna relishing the chance to spend more time at home with his wife and daughter after years abroad.

“Being able to share my days with them here is the icing on the cake.”

Krishna will wear the number 21 jersey for Bula FC, with supporters eagerly anticipating the influence his experience, leadership and finishing ability will bring to the club’s historic journey.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu United FC in their first match on the 17th of next month in Auckland, New Zealand.

