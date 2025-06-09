Rewa focuses on execution ahead of final CVC leg

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Rewa head coach Priyant Manu believes missed opportunities nearly cost his side despite securing a 1–0 victory over Labasa in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion clash over the weekend.

Manu said Rewa could have extended their lead after creating several scoring chances but failed to capitalise in front of goal.

While he acknowledged that the wet and rainy conditions contributed to the missed opportunities, Manu stressed that there were no excuses for his side’s lack of finishing.

Article continues after advertisement

As Rewa prepare to face Labasa again in the decisive second leg on Saturday, Manu expects a much tougher challenge, knowing the Babasiga Lions will be determined to bounce back.

He added that his players must be at their best, especially with the match set to be played at Labasa’s home ground, Subrail Park.

“We usually train in this types of conditions so it’s no excuse as to why we couldn’t score more goals. We know Labasa will be looking to make a comeback, so we are expecting a tougher match this weekend.”

Manu also thanked Rewa supporters for turning out in numbers for the first leg and hopes they will once again show their support this Saturday

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.