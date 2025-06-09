Professional league to offer salary base for players

Anushil Kumar Bula FC Interim CEO

Players joining the upcoming OFC Professional League will now receive proper salaries under formal employment contracts.

For years, football in Fiji has operated under an amateur status, with the Fiji Football Association setting a $200 weekly allowance cap for district-level players.

The limited compensation meant many footballers had to balance their passion for the sport with a day job, and they were vulnerable to financial struggles if pay was delayed or cut.

Article continues after advertisement

Bula FC chief executive officer Anushil Kumar said the new league will bring long-awaited change to the sport, offering players a chance to treat football as a full-time career.

“They will be reporting to work and they will be on salary with their FNPF contribution and those mandatory taxes will be deducted as well. So yes, it’s time for the players to now choose this professional offer, should they be given one and then it will definitely bring about changes which they will experience as they go along in this OFC Pro League.”

Kumar said players will be offered either a six-month contract or a full-year contract with Bula FC.

The new league structure creates a formal employment pathway for players, allowing them to focus on football as a full-time profession and potentially raising the overall standard of the game in Fiji and the wider Oceania region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.