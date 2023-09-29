Police Mobile Force on course to defend title

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police Mobile Force is on course to defend their title in the Interformation Soccer Tournament underway at Subrail Park in Labasa.

PMF thumped Eastern Division 1-0, and drew 1-1 with Central Division.

In other results; Western Division One defeated Eastern Division 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Central Division, Western Division Two overpowered Southern Division 3-0 and drew nil-all with Headquarters.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Northern Division has not secured a win so far.

The final will be held tomorrow.