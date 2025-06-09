Overall objective not achieved yet for Labasa

They may have secured the FMF Inter District Championship semifinals berth, but the job is not done yet for defending champions, Extra Supermarket Labasa.

This is the view of coach Alvin Chand, after defeating 4R Electric Lautoka 2-nil in their second group match last night in Ba.

Solomon Islander Jimson Abana opened the scoring for the northerners in the first half, while Lekima Gonerau doubled their lead after the break from the penalty spot.

Coach Chand says they could have scored more, but he’s glad they got the win.

“I’m really happy with the performance of the boys, IDC is always a tough tournament in the football calendar. I’m glad we have qualified with one game remaining, but the job is not done yet, and our overall objective for this tournament has not been achieved, so we’re working on that.”

Labasa will play Power Volt Suva in the first Super Premier game today at 2 pm.

Suva needs a win to join Labasa in the semifinals.

The live commentary will air on Radio Fiji 2.

