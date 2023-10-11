Optimism abounds as teams eye positive outcomes

The Suva Football interim coach expressed his contentment after their triumphant performance in their first pool game, securing a 2-0 victory over Navua and collecting three crucial points.

This as anticipation for promising results runs high among participating teams.

Ravinesh Kumar praised the excellent effort put forth by his team however, he faces the challenge of reshuffling his lineup for the upcoming match against Rewa at 7pm today as some of his players sustained injuries during the previous game.

“In the game against Rewa we will need to see as there are some injuries to the players, we will need to see who we will going to feed and then we will prepare those who have their own share of responsibilities as per their positions.”

Lautoka head coach Aginesh Prasad says winning the game 3-1 against Extra Supermarket Labasa last night was an important one for them.

He adds that they are hoping to continue the momentum against RC Manubhai Ba at 3 pm today.

“Ba is a good football club and they love to play football like Lautoka and it’s going to be a very good game.”

Meanwhile, Labasa head coach, Intiaz Khan hopes they bounce back against Tailevu Naitasiri in their second pool game at 5pm today to keep their hopes alive.

“Yeah the first half was given but we will come back stronger in our next game.”

You can listen to these matches live on Mirchi FM.