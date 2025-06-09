Football

'Not good enough' - Amorim admits he and Man Utd are 'underachieving'

BBC Sport

December 15, 2025 2:19 pm

[Source:BBC Sport]

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says criticism from legendary former players is to be expected because the club is “underachieving”.

United go into their Premier League game with Bournemouth on Monday knowing victory will keep them in the top six for a second successive week.

Remarkably, it would be the first time that has happened since the end of the 2023-24 season, just before a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace that could have seen Erik ten Hag sacked before the FA Cup final win that followed.

While it would represent an achievement of sorts for Amorim, it is a massive step down from Sir Alex Ferguson’s time, when United never finished lower than third following his first title in 1993.

It is from this standpoint Paul Scholes argued on his The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast last week that Amorim is not “the right man” to take charge of his old club because his system does not fit the United tradition of playing with wingers.

Asked if he had an issue with former players repeatedly criticising him, Amorim said: “I think it’s normal.

“It’s a fact that me as a manager of Manchester United, I think we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So, I take that naturally.

“Sometimes they don’t have all the information and see Manchester United with the standards they lived here, always winning. It’s hard for them to see their club in this situation.”

Amorim rejects the theory the attacks make his job more difficult. His assessment is more simplistic.

“No,” he added. “Not winning is the issue.

“The problem is that me as a manager, I’m not doing good enough. That is a fact also and I can accept that. The only problem for them is that Manchester United is not winning and is not in the position that it’s supposed to be.

“If you are winning, there is no issue.”
‘I just want my players happy’

Amorim has pointed to the standards of some younger players he had to use last season as evidence he was working with tools that were simply not capable of doing the job he needed.

Arguably, that is still the case.

United have deliberately chosen not to release details of whether Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will be available for the Bournemouth game amid uncertainty over their release for Africa Cup of Nations duty.

However, with Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire currently sidelined through injury, it seems likely 20-year-old Leny Yoro and 19-year-old Ayden Heaven will be part of his three-man defence at some point over the next few weeks, which is not ideal given their inexperience.

Yet sympathy for Amorim is limited due to his use of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is yet to start a Premier League game this season and was given an enthusiastic reception by United’s travelling fans when he was brought on during the 4-1 win at Wolves.

Mainoo is eager to make a loan move away from United next month in an attempt to get more regular football.

Amorim was not keen on that plan in the summer when the 20-year-old had a deal with Serie A title winners Napoli lined up.

He is refusing to say what his answer would be should a similar request be made before the January window closes, but he would welcome Mainoo seeking him out for a chat.

“I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players, but about that subject, no, I didn’t speak with him,” said Amorim.

“I will be really pleased if Kobbie comes to talk to me about that. I just want my players happy.

“I understand every individual has their goals and the frustration doesn’t help anybody.

“I’m not going to say what I would say but I would talk to him.

“I am completely open, that is clear. I have my ideas and that is also clear. I will not change if I don’t believe it but I’m open to speak with any player. I love that.”

