Messi Hat-trick powers Argentina past Algeria

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Argentina have secured a dominant 3–0 victory over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup Group J clash at Kansas City Stadium.

Lionel Messi starred for the South Americans, scoring a hat trick to guide his side to a commanding opening win.

Messi found the net in the 17th, 60th, and 76th minutes, producing a clinical display across the match.

Argentina controlled the contest throughout, with their attacking play proving too strong for the Algerian defence, who struggled to contain Messi’s influence.

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The comprehensive result gives Argentina an early advantage in the group standings, while Algeria will now look to regroup ahead of their next fixture.