McDonald's IDC kicks off with goals and thrills

The McDonald’s Inter-District Championship kicked off yesterday at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, delivering a feast of football filled with goals, drama, and some impressive performances from young rising stars.

The competition features U10, U12, and U14 divisions.

The Rewa U10 boys were the biggest entertainers of the day, proving to be an attacking force.

They hammered Tavua/Rakiraki with a final score of 8-3 before securing a narrow but thrilling 2-1 win over Ba.



Nadi also made a strong statement in the U10 division with back-to-back wins.

They overcame Dreketi 4-2 before showing their attacking depth in a dominant 5-0 win over Seqaqa.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Suva showed they are a team to watch, defeating Navua 4-2 before a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Ba, which keeps them well in the hunt for the title.

Lautoka had a mixed but positive day, edging Labasa 1-0 before a convincing 5-1 victory over Navua.

The biggest win of the day came from Labasa, who bounced back from their opening loss to Lautoka with a powerful 8-0 demolition of Seqaqa.

The first day of the IDC set a high bar, with plenty of action and a clear sign that this tournament will be a fierce competition.

