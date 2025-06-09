Lionel Messi anchors 2025 MLS Best XI

Source: Reuters

Superstar Lionel Messi, the MLS Golden Boot winner and MLS MVP favorite, leads an MLS Best XI list this season that features representatives from nine clubs.

With 29 goals and 19 assists, the Inter Miami forward was one goal contribution shy of the league-record 49 set by Carlos Vela in 2019 and could be the first back-to-back MVP in league history.

Argentina’s Messi is joined on the list, announced by MLS on Wednesday, by players from seven different countries, including six players who are honored on the list for the first time.

The Philadelphia Union, with defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner, and the Vancouver Whitecaps, with defender Tristan Blackmon and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, were the only teams with more than one member.

The Best XI is determined annually by the media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff members.

The 2025 MLS Best XI:

Forwards: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Defenders: Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

