Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain's leading goal scorer in Ligue 1

[Source: BBC Sport]

Mbappe, who netted his 139th goal in his 169th league match, surpassed Edinson Cavani’s tally.

In a crucial match between the league’s top two, Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off after 19 minutes.

Lionel Messi and Vitinha also scored for PSG before Lens’ Przemyslaw Frankowski scored a penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

Second-placed Lens created numerous chances despite trailing 3-0 at half-time but were unable to add to Frankowski’s spot-kick as PSG edged closer to an 11th league title.