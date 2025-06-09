Konagaya brings rising sun spark to Bula FC

[Source: Bula FC/Instagram]

Bula FC have added international class to their midfield with the signing of Japanese playmaker Yuta Konagaya, a move that signals growing ambition ahead of the OFC Pro League season.

Konagaya’s football story began at just six years old in Japan, when a simple decision to join a local club with a close friend sparked a lifelong love for the game.

What started as fun soon turned into focus, and over the years the industrious midfielder has carved out a career built on consistency, adaptability and experience across two continents.

His journey has taken him through some of Australia’s competitive football environments with St George Saints, Blacktown City and Port Melbourne, before making the leap to Europe.

In Greece, Konagaya tested himself in the second division with APS Zakynthos, later returning to Australia with Weston FC, before resuming his European chapter with Episkopi FC and most recently Aegious Plomariou.

Along the way, his performances did not go unnoticed.

Konagaya was named in the Best XI of his group in 2020, and again earned Best XI honours in 2023, underlining his influence and consistency in midfield.

Now, the Japanese midfielder arrives at Bula FC eager to make his mark in a new environment and help drive the club forward.

“It’s an honour to be part of the team and personally it’s a new challenge. I have a strong desire to achieve something with Bula FC and I am willing to help the team be the best. It’s also a new challenge for the club and the league. I’m so excited and really looking forward to playing on this new stage.”

With his international experience, technical quality and hunger to succeed, Konagaya shapes as a key addition for Bula FC as they prepare for the demands of the OFC Pro League.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu United FC in their first match on the 17th of next month in Auckland, New Zealand.

