Futsal IDC starts today

The Extra Futsal IDC kicks off today at the Vodafone Arena, with free entry to all matches for fans throughout the tournament.

The initiative aims to encourage greater community support for local futsal and allow fans to experience top-level competition firsthand.

Fiji Football Association General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, said this year’s Extra Futsal League had been one of the toughest in recent years, with several top clubs missing out on qualification.

He also commended Rakiraki Futsal for their impressive campaign, finishing just behind Lautoka in the western zone to earn their spot in the national finals.

The opening will feature five exciting fixtures, starting with Tailevu/Naitasiri Futsal taking on Rakiraki Futsal at 2:30pm, followed by Suva Futsal meeting Nasinu Futsal at 4pm.

The official opening ceremony will take place at 5:30pm, before Lami Futsal faces Lautoka Futsal at 6pm and Ba Futsal rounds off the evening against Labasa Futsal at 7:30pm.

