Franca strikes late to deny Southampton rare victory

[Source: Reuters]

Substitute Matheus Franca struck in stoppage time to deny Premier League bottom side Southampton a rare victory, as Crystal Palace snatched a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

Looking to avoid a 10th successive home league defeat, Southampton edged in front in the 20th minute through Paul Onuachu, an advantage they could thank goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for preserving with a fine save later in the opening period.

The hosts looked like they had done enough to seal all three points, only for Franca’s header in the 92nd minute to break home hearts at the death.

Article continues after advertisement

Southampton must wait for that second league win since early November as they remain bottom on 10 points, needing one more to avoid setting a record for the lowest Premier League points return — 11 — set by Derby County in 2007-08.

“We control the game, didn’t risk anything, they score on one set piece,” Southampton coach Ivan Juric told the BBC. “It’s frustrating because I think the guys deserved a victory.

“When you work with the guys for three months you know them, today we really did a good game. I think in some moments we can play better, technically we missed some really easy passes.”

FA Cup semi-finalists Palace remain 12th in the standings on 40 points.

“It was a very difficult game, we were not on our top level, especially with focus and mentality,” Palace boss Oliver Glasner told Sky Sports.

“It looked like we were mentally tired but it was nothing to do with our attitude. We fought until the last second to get the equaliser.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.